At Home Group (HOME) Stock Price Down 5.9%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 962,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 819,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $152,035,292.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,734,776 shares of company stock valued at $157,131,055. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,925 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,414,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 910,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “At Home Group (HOME) Stock Price Down 5.9%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/at-home-group-home-stock-price-down-5-9.html.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.