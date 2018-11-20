Athenex (ATNX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.31. Athenex has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 143.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,754,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 53,439 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $914,341.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,935 and have sold 230,339 shares valued at $3,930,329. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,673,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,869,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 2,679,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 249.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 365,240 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 85.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 222,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 102,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 66.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 84,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

