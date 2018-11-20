Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,750 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1,867.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of STI opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

