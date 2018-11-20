Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $144.63 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

