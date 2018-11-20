Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

VSS stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

