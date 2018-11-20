Atonomi (ATMI) Price Hits $0.0031

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $49,956.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00131345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00202776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.76 or 0.08875006 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,618,146 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.