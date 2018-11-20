Atrion Co. (ATRI) Stake Lifted by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atrion accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $704.11 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $516.85 and a 52-week high of $734.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

