Autodesk (ADSK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.533-2.543 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.40-0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.74.

ADSK traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,715. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

