Autodesk (ADSK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.01 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.95-0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

