AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) EVP Sells $257,264.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $257,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 100,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,108. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $187.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

