Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Director Michael Downey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

