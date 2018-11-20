Avid Technology (AVID) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.78. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,507,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 364,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

