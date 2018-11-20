Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVID. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial lowered Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.78. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 104.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 365,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 186,960 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

