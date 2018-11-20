Avis Budget Group (CAR) Trading Down 5%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.47. 2,091,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,081,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

