AXA Equitable (EQH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.49

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 122987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

