Axa Has $56.58 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Axa raised its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 481.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $56,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.71.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total value of $2,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $16,729,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,018 shares of company stock worth $33,664,933 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $405.67 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $281.77 and a one year high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

