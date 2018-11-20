Axa Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Axa grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $51,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after acquiring an additional 174,554 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58.0% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 104.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

