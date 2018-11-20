B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

