Babcock International Group (BAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 842.92 ($11.01).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 590.60 ($7.72) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

