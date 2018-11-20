Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Senior Living were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $168,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 48.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $11.00 target price on Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.18 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

