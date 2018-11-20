Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,904 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Baytex Energy worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 3.18. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

