Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

CARB stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $956.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $58,061.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $625,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

