Bank of Montreal (BMO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.33.

BMO opened at C$98.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$93.60 and a 1 year high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64999878218087 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Earl Flynn sold 39,784 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.82, for a total transaction of C$4,249,726.88. Also, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,409.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

