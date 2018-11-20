Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a news sentiment score of 1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Bank of Montreal’s analysis:

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at C$98.01 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$93.60 and a 1-year high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64999878218087 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Earl Flynn sold 39,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.82, for a total value of C$4,249,726.88. Also, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,140 shares of company stock worth $11,006,409.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/bank-of-montreal-bmo-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.