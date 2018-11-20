Bank of Montreal Can Has $245,000 Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dana were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,027,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 13.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 20.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dana Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Dana from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

