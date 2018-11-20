Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,773,153 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $47,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gray Television by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 581,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

