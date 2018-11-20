Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.27 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $45,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

