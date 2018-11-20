Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 127,149 Shares of Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Logitech International worth $46,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $21,441,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 459,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

