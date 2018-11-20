Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.25 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.76 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$69.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.45.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$76.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,131.77. Also, Director Aaron William Regent purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$74.87 per share, with a total value of C$247,071.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,223.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

