Barclays Analysts Give NiSource (NI) a $27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $27.00 price target on NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.36.

NiSource stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

