Barclays Lowers Robert Half International (RHI) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.23.

NYSE RHI opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 174,845 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

