Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Acquires $695,520.00 in Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $695,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Barings Llc bought 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $658,624.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Barings Llc bought 45,180 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $461,739.60.

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc bought 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc bought 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $255,255.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc bought 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc bought 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $495,936.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Barings Llc bought 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $492,492.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc bought 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc bought 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $476,705.84.

On Monday, October 22nd, Barings Llc bought 41,110 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $413,566.60.

NASDAQ:BBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,388. Barings BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $101,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Acquires $695,520.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-insider-acquires-695520-00-in-stock.html.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.