Barnes Group Inc. (B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 175,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.