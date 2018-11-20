Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,554,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,150,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,292,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

NYSE LLL opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $180.24 and a twelve month high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

