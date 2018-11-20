Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) COO Sells $534,119.04 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BBSI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,011. The company has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.53. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

