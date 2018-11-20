Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 7th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $66,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

