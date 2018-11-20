Baxter International (BAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baxter International (NYSE: BAX):

11/15/2018 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Baxter International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter ended the third quarter of 2018 on a mixed note. While earnings surpassed the consensus mark, revenues missed the same. However, Baxter continues to gain from Advanced Surgery, Renal Care and Acute Therapies units. Growth in the United States and EMEA buoys optimism. The company has received approvals for its PrisMax system, Actifuse and ALTAPORE bone graft systems. Its alliance with Mayo Clinic is another positive. Solid expansion in gross and operating margin is encouraging as well. Baxter raised the low end of its earnings per share guidance for 2018. However, a weak revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter is indicative of headwinds ahead. Baxter’s Medication Delivery and Clinical Nutrition also saw a soft third quarter. Market disruptions due to Hurricane Maria continue to bother Baxter. Also, the sales decline in the APAC region is worrisome. Reflective of these, Baxter has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

11/8/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $83.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Swann from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter continues to gain from its core Renal Care segment. The expansion of medication delivery portfolio with two new innovative drug infusion pumps buoys optimism. Regulatory approvals for the company’s Spectrum and IQ Infusion System and oXiris set are worth a mention. The CE mark for Evo IQ Infusion System in the United Kingdom and TGA in Australia is a positive. Acquisitions of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK have also proven to be accretive. Moreover, expansion in the company’s gross and operating margin is encouraging. A solid outlook for 2018 and 2020 paints a bright picture. On the flip side, the company continues to witness headwinds related to generic competition for cyclophosphamide drug and other pricing pressures. Series of acquisitions may also pose integration risks. The stock is overvalued at the moment. Baxter underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 4,253,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,884. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

