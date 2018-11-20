Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $138,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

