BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) PT Set at €27.70 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €27.70 ($32.21) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BYW6 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. equinet set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.43 ($36.54).

ETR:BYW6 opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Monday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 12 month high of €34.09 ($39.64).

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

