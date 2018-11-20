BBA Aviation (BBA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 354 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 365.67 ($4.78).

LON:BBA opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Monday. BBA Aviation has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 370.40 ($4.84).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

