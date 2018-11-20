Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Acquires 3,811 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $269.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

