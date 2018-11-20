Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

