Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,163,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,556,000 after acquiring an additional 645,580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 92,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,451,000.

VNQ stock opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

