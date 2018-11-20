Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

BECN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 372,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,775,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,261,000 after purchasing an additional 321,944 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 168.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.1% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

