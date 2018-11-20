Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 807,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,104. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

In other news, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,939 shares in the company, valued at $633,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

