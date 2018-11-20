BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 898.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

