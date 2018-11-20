BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 21.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 10.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 264.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

BMV:SHY opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

WARNING: “BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-raises-position-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.