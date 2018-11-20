Bessemer Group Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 7,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. National Securities began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In related news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

