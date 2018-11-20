Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SP Plus Corp (SP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SP Plus worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 483,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 273,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 102.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $285,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

