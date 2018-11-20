Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,793 in the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.64 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/bessemer-group-inc-lowers-holdings-in-pegasystems-inc-pega.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.